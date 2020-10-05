Hector Rey passed away on the morning of Sept. 23, 2020, at Odessa Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, at the age of 69. He was born on Oct. 18, 1950, in Alpine, Texas, to Mary Wright and Senaido Rey. He was raised by his beloved grandparents Josefina and Nick Wright, Sr., and his uncle, Nick, Jr., who saw him as a brother.
He graduated from Alpine High School. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War while stationed in South Korea.
He was a lifelong resident of Alpine. He was a man of faith, and enjoyed listening to the David Josiah Ministries with his Uncle Nick.
Hector was preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother Mary Wright; one brother, Joel Lambrano; and one sister, Nora L. Garcia.
His is survived by one sister, Norma Enriquez of Pecos, Texas; two brothers, Frank Lambrano of Odessa, and Glenn Lambrano of Midland, Texas; and his Uncle Nick of Alpine. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, and aunts who will miss him dearly.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine. The family has asked all family and friends to please abide by social distancing and mask regulations.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
