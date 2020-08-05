My heart is heavy to announce Carmen Villarreal passed away on July 9, 2020. She was born to Ricardo and Eufemia Loya in Alpine, Texas. She was a sister to Rosa and Esperanza Loya. She was niece to Monico, Santiago, Manuel, Fabiana, Sabina, Josefa Garcia, and Ambrosio, Miguel, and Tomas Loya.
Carmen graduated from Sul Ross State University with a bachelors in education. She married Martin B. Villarreal of Pearsall, Texas.
Carmen is survived by her children, Maria Trevizo, Martin, and Rick and Martha, and grandchild Brandon Rod Trevizo.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services.
