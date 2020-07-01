Rodolfo “Rudy” Gerardo Torres Molinar was called to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. Rudy will be missed by his loving family and friends. Rudy was a kind, friendly, generous, thoughtful, caring person.
Rudy loved life. He enjoyed traveling. He was a collector, and a very intelligent and educated person.
Rudy graduated from Centennial School, Alpine High School, and Sul Ross State University. He majored in education, and became a teacher. He taught in Pyote, Texas, and at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Marfa, Texas.
Rudy is survived by his mother Ofelia Torres; and sisters Rosalinda Jordan, Yolanda Molinar, Nora Martinez, and Estella Molinar, all from Alpine, Texas. Rudy had 17 nieces and nephews, and he had several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andres Rameriz Molinar, Jr.; his brother, Andy Joe Molinar II; niece Sara Jennifer Molinar; great niece Laveigh Molinar Pena; and grandparents Andres Molinar, Sr., Manuela Rameriz Molinar, Eramso Torres, Sr., and Juanita Arriola Torres.
