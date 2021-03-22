Billie Royce Higgins, 85, entered eternal life on Feb. 23, 2020. She was born in Clint, Texas, to William “Bill” Royce and Elizabeth Chambers Royce of La Mesa, N.M. She married Larry Dale Higgins in 1953. They were married for 65 years before Larry’s passing in 2018.
Billie graduated from Gadsden High School in Anthony, N.M. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star and the Order of Rainbow for Girls. She served as mother advisor of the ORG assembly in Richardson, Texas. Billie volunteered with the Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department in Kerrville, Texas, and the Big Bend Regional Medical Center and a “Pink Lady” in Alpine, Texas.
Billie was a world traveler and an excellent bowler, and she loved to entertain friends and family. Billie is greatly missed by her daughter, Lori Higgins of Houston, Texas; sons, Miles Higgins (Janet) of Plano, Texas, and Mace Higgins (Tami) of Buda, Texas; and four grandchildren, Parker and wife Taylor, Travis, and Averie and Hannah Higgins. She is also survived by her sister, Dolly Hemley of Fallbrook, Calif., and many other friends and extended family members who loved her dearly.
Virtual services will be Saturday, March 27, 2021. For service details, email lbsmemor65@ gmail.com.
