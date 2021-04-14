Julia Gonzales, 84, entered eternal rest on April 9, 2021. There will be a funeral Mass Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon, Texas, limited to family due to COVID restrictions. Interment will be at the Marathon Cemetery, where all are welcomed.
She was born in Marathon to Domingo and Rosa Briseno on Feb. 17, 1937. She attended school and grew up in Marathon.
She later married Jose Gonzales on June 13, 1970, and they spent 50 years of their life in Big Bend National Park. Julia started working in bookkeeping at the park. She later went to work as a clerk at the Basin campground store. Then finally she worked as a postmaster for the Panther Junction post office.
Julia, being a proud grandmother, spent two years of her life from 2008-2010 in California to care for her grandchild Elijah. Besides contributing to the park over the years and being a great grandmother, Julia most importantly did the work of the Lord through being a devoted Catholic. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Julia’s hobbies included her love for family, her church, and friends. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Domingo and Rosa Briseno; her brother Elisseo Briseno; and her sister Mary Briseno Dutchover.
Julia is survived by her husband Jose Gonzales; her daughters Rosie Turner (Kerry Turner) and Celina Bartley (Donnie Bartley); her brothers Fidel and Jesse Briseno; and her only grandchild Elijah Bartley.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon located at 300 North Avenue C.
Arrangements were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. If you would like to send the family your condolences, you may do so by signing her guestbook at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
