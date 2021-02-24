Penelope was born on Feb. 13, 1957, and died on Oct. 22, 2020.
She is survived by her spouse David M. Jones, brother George Fouts, and her two dogs. Roxi and Kiya. She was buried at her home in Terlingua, Texas.
Penelope was born on Feb. 13, 1957, and died on Oct. 22, 2020.
She is survived by her spouse David M. Jones, brother George Fouts, and her two dogs. Roxi and Kiya. She was buried at her home in Terlingua, Texas.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented