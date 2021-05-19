David Nolland Shuler

David was born on June 24, 1927, in Alpine, Texas, to Thomas Nolland and Olga Shuler. He grew up in Alpine and San Marcos, Texas.
After high school David entered the Merchant Marines in 1945, and proudly served his country on a merchant ship during World War II. After honorable discharge, he returned to Alpine to attend Sul Ross State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Education with a specialization in Industrial Arts. This is where he met his beloved wife, Alma Batson. They were married on July 28, 1950, and would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in July.
In 1956 David and Alma moved to Seminole, Texas, where they raised both of their sons. One of David’s greatest joys was watching his sons play sports. He and Alma made every game. He also enjoyed the outdoors, and looked forward to deer season and fishing.
For over 38 years David served the community as a teacher, mentor, coach, spiritual leader, and friend to all. As the industrial arts teacher at Seminole High School, he inspired many of his students to also become teachers. He was awarded numerous outstanding teacher awards during his career.
He also held office of president for the Seminole Public Schools Federal Credit Union for several years. He was very active in his church, First United Methodist Seminole, and the Seminole Rotary Club. He was a Master Mason, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and past master of the Seminole Masonic Lodge 957. David was also very proud of the fact that he was a fourth generation descendant of the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence. He never met a stranger, and the friends that he made were friends for life.
David is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Alma Batson Shuler; sons David Earl Shuler and wife Lori, and Tommy Lee Shuler and wife Glenda; granddaughters Elizabeth Shuler, Emily Shuler, Katie Shuler, and Shawna Crochet and husband Ryan; grandson Bryce Shuler and wife Elizabeth; and 12 great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on May 18, 2021, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine.
In lieu of flowers, for those desiring, the family requests donations in memory of David Nolland Shuler be made to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
