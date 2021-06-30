Anne Tyree Eckley was born on Dec. 31, 1927, in Lawton, Okla., to Eloise Vaughan and John Tyree.
As a little girl she lived on a farm, loving her cats, dogs and horses. Anne soon discovered art, and at different times in her life worked in jewelry, sculpture, ceramics and painting. She received a degree in painting from the University of Oklahoma in Norman in 1950. That same year she married Gerry Eckley, who also attended the University of Oklahoma. In 1951 Gerry received his law degree, and accepted a job with Shell Oil Company in Denver, Colo.
Anne and Gerry had four children, John known as “Ty,” Tom, Shelley, and David. In 1960, Gerry was transferred to Oklahoma. While the children were in school, Anne returned to college for a Masters Degree in Fine Art at Central State University in Edmond, Okla.
In 1966 the family moved to Houston, Texas. Anne taught high school art classes in New Caney, Texas, but discovered she enjoyed interior decorating. She had a natural skill for seeing an empty building and knowing just what to do with it. Her business was Anne Eckley Interiors in Humble, Texas. She worked with an architect to design and build a beautiful contemporary home surrounded by gardens in Humble. A well-known project that Anne contributed to as the designer was the Kingwood United Methodist Church. Anne and Gerry enjoyed many social groups, and both were avid tennis players.
In the 1990s, Anne began the adventure of creating wearable art, and embellishing garments with stitchery. She was a member of the Fiber Artists of Houston and the Kingwood Quilt Guild.
She wrote, “ I found my voice when I began to paint with a sewing machine. I sketch a design on canvas, and paint it with acrylics to make a road map for the stitches. The canvas is then covered with many layers of thread. By layering different hues, I am able to create just the colors I want.”
Anne displayed her extraordinary artwork in numerous galleries around Texas.
As she and Gerry traveled the world, she took photos with the intention of recreating them on canvas with paint and thread.
In 2006 Anne and Gerry were ready for a new adventure, and decided to move to Alpine, Texas. Anne’s design skills came in handy, as they completely rebuilt an adobe house on 10 acres, with amazing views of the mountains. Anne was a member of the Big Bend Arts Council, showing her work in a gallery on the main street in town. She enjoyed taking workshops, and broadened her techniques by creating with collage and pastels. Anne was always learning, very determined, and cared deeply about art. She embraced the new landscape of West Texas, and her work reflected the Davis Mountains and wide-open skies.
Shortly after her husband Gerry passed in 2019, Anne went to live with her son and daughter-in-law Ty and Ginny Eckley in Kingwood. Anne continued creating amazing landscapes with pastels, and enjoyed catching up with dear friends, watching the Astros games, and reading.
Anne is survived by her siblings Wade Kinnard and John Tyree; her children Ty Eckley, Shelley Rubenstein, and David Eckley; her grandchildren Forest Eckley, Amber Dean, Catie Bingham, and Andaman Eckley; and her great grandchildren Thomas Nicholson, Eloise Bingham, Lucy Bingham, and Ronan Dean.
Her son Tom and husband Gerry predeceased Anne.
The family wishes to thank their many friends who made such a difference in Anne’s life. Special thanks to the Memorial Hermann Hospice that allowed her to pass peacefully at home with her family.
Anne volunteered for years at Society of St. Stephens, Kingwood United Methodist Church. If you care to give a donation in her honor, please send it to Kingwood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6989, Kingwood TX 77325. The phone number is 281-358-2137.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.