On the morning of March 10, 2021, Jesus was called home to the Lord at the age of 72. He was born to Francisco and Tomasa Franco in September 1948.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1972, and after his service he began his work and passion as a mechanic. He retired as a mechanic, and continued to work on vehicles from his own shop, “Busted Knuckle Garage,” until January 2021.
Reciting of the Most Holy Rosary will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, Texas, with Mass of Christian Burial following. Graveside services will be held at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine.
Jesus was preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Tomasa, his sisters Maye and Mary, and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Autumn, and Witten.
He is survived by his wife Minerva of Alpine; his five children, Guadalupe and her husband Nathan of Fort Stockton, Texas, Maria and her husband Roger of San Antonio, Texas, Juan of Fort Stockton, Christina of Odessa, Texas, and Yvonne and her husband Manuel of Tatum, N.M.; 19 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; his brothers Joe and his wife Graciela of Alpine, and Francisco and his wife Barbara of Alpine; his sister Margarita and her husband Liborio of Globe, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
