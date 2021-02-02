On Jan. 27, 2021, Huey Junior Rhudy, loving father and husband, and faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, passed away at the age of 76. Huey was born in Sherman, Texas, on Aug. 8, 1944, to Birdwell Huey Rhudy and Mamie Carter Rhudy.
On July 30, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Cathy George. Living and working in San Antonio, Texas, they raised their son, Kurtis (Kurt). In 2005, retirement enabled Huey and Cathy to move to their cherished home in the West Texas mountains in Fort Davis, Texas.
Huey was a 1962 graduate of Highlands High School, and attended San Antonio College and St. Mary’s University, studying business administration, which would be his vocation and calling for life.
While in college, he began working as a warehouse assistant at Straus-Frank Company (Strafco) in San Antonio, and over the course of 42 years of service to that company, attained the position of Corporate Secretary-Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer. He cherished his many years with Straus-Frank, and the family-like atmosphere that was nurtured there.
Huey was an outstanding leader and manager. He regarded these abilities as God-given talents to benefit his family, his community, and most certainly for his Lord Jesus Christ. In his San Antonio community, he was always an involved volunteer, and served as an active member and officer in the Turtle Creek Optimist Club and chairman of the Warm Springs Rehabilitation Foundation. In service to the Lord, Huey chaired the Personnel and Budget and Finance Committees for many years, and provided leadership for major projects and fund-raising endeavors. Upon his move to Fort Davis, Huey became an active member, deacon, and church treasurer of First Baptist Church, serving and providing leadership to the business and finance committees.
In the home and in his personal life, Huey was the most devoted, loving, and compassionate husband, father, and friend. He had tremendous pride in his wife and son, Kurt, making every effort to encourage, support, and enable them. He valued his many friendships and graciously offered help, advice, and encouragement to all. With a kind and compassionate spirit, Huey left a positive impression on everyone he met. His goals in life were motivated by his love of God, and his desire to be the very best example and provider for his wife and son.
Huey was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Birdwell Lee and Bobby Joe, and his infant son, Kristopher Bryan. He is survived by his wife Cathy, son Kurt, sisters Lois Neal Hargrave and Joyce Moseley, brother-in-law Weldon George, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held on Feb. 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Fort Davis, followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Fort Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials/donations be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 809, Fort Davis, TX 79734, or Shearer Hill Baptist Church, 12615 San Pedro San Antonio, TX 78216.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.