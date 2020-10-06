On Sept. 29, 2020, with the Holy Spirit by his side, Donaciano “Don” De La O Fuentez, a lifelong resident of Marathon, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home, and opened them to a glorious heavenly homecoming.
Don was born on Sept. 6, 1945 in Marathon to Salvador Zamora Fuentez and Micaela De La O Funtez. Don was a graduate of Marathon High School. He married the love of his life, Susanna Cordova, on Jan. 16, 1971. They were married for 49 wonderful years, and had two sons.
Funeral services for Don were held Oct. 3, 2020, at the Marathon Little League Baseball Field, with U.S. Air Force Military Honors conducted at the Marathon Cemetery.
Those serving as pallbearers were Marco Fuentez, Jr., Cisco Fuentez, Diego Fuentez, Sergio Fuentez, Sal Fuentez, and Victor Fuentez. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Reinberg, Alvaro Garcia, Wallace Schodts, Jesus Briceno, Jesus Estrada, and Ernesto Aguilar.
Don joined the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 10, 1965 and was honorably discharged on Sept. 9, 1971. Don was stationed at Cam Rahn Bay in Vietnam, and specialized in air transportation. Sadly, due to Don placing his country before his own self, he was exposed to Agent Orange while stationed at Can Rahn Bay, and would pass due to complications for his personal sacrifice.
Don was a graduate of Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, with degrees in political science and Spanish. Upon graduation, he went to work for the Texas Department of Transportation in the engineering department, later obtaining the title of Engineer Specialist. Don left his “design” mark all over West Texas, designing many of the Texas highways that we travel upon today.
After 38 years of public service to the Great State of Texas, Don retired and once again served the citizens of Texas and his community when he was elected to the Marathon Independent School District School Board. He served as a board member, and for many years as the board president. During Don’s time on the board, he was instrumental in obtaining and providing many programs to the school district in the hope that students would be afforded the best public education and opportunities that any school district could offer.
Don was an avid golfer, and loved spending time with family and friends while playing and walking the links of various golf courses. He was a lifelong Catholic. Upon birth, the Holy Spirit gave Don a servant’s heart. Don worked tirelessly for his faith, and the members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Marathon by raising funds for renovating the church, starting a Bereavement Committee, and being a guiding light of Christian love and guidance to those far and wide.
Don would never make a decision without praying and listening to the Holy Spirit about any decision he would make. Don believed and lived by this motto, “If you do what’s right before the Eyes of God, you’re doing right.”
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish and honor the wonderful memory of Don is his wife of 49 years, Susanna Cordova Fuentez; his two sons, Marco Antonio Fuentez and Miguel Angel Fuentez; one brother, Salvador Fuentez, Jr.; his beloved grandchildren, many beloved nieces and nephews, his beloved fellow golfers, and all the beloved friends that he made during his life time.
Funeral Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
