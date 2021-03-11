Jimmie Dale Wint of Alpine, Texas, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021 at age 79.
Jimmie’s passion was working with horses. He was able to pursue his dream, and lived most of his life in Alpine. He especially loved training and working cutting horses, and he excelled at it too. Being one with your horse was not a saying to Jimmie, it was how he rode. He was blessed to fulfill his lifelong dream. He also loved people and built many long-time friendships in West Texas. Many knew him as the cowboy who ran the family-friendly Crystal Bar for several years. That experience was a great one for him.
Jimmie grew up on the family farm in Tillman County, Okla., where he learned the value of hard work from his dad Glenn. While he carried his work ethic with him throughout his life, farm life was not Jimmie’s dream. He left the farm after graduating high school, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Jimmie served his country in both the Air Force and Army over the next 14 years. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served with the 12th Calvary, First Calvary division. He received the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service stars, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea). He never talked much about his time in the military, but we are thankful for his service to our country, and for doing it well.
Most will remember his quick wit and dry sense of humor. Jimmie was a much loved and unique character. He never asked for much, and did not require or need a lot of material possessions.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Emma Lane, and sister Phyllis Robinson. He is survived by his son Rick Williams of Morgan Hill, Calif., his sister Joy Charleston of Charlton, Mass., his brother-in-law, Jack Robinson of Allen, Texas, and his nieces and nephews Deborah Corriveau (Lenny) of Brimfield, Mass., Mark Robinson (Linda) of Allen, Texas, Janet Charleston of New York, N.Y., and Carol Charleston of Astoria, N.Y.
He will be remembered as a true cowboy, a decorated veteran who served his country, and a one of a kind character who enjoyed life and had many friends. His family wishes to thank all those who served and helped him when he needed it, especially during his last few months.
Donations in his honor may be made to Concerned Veterans of America, c/o Americans for Prosperity Donation Account, P.O. Box 45912, Baltimore MD 21297-5912, or the American Quarter Horse Association, 1600 Quarter Horse Dr., Amarillo TX 79104, 806-376-4811, aqha.com.
A graveside time of remembrance will be held at DFW National Cemetery on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 1:15 p.m.
