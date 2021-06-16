Berta Natera Fierro of Alpine, Texas, passed away on June 7, 2021, in Midland, Texas, at the age of 91, surrounded by the love and support of her family.
Berta was born on June 26, 1929, in Alpine to Alfonso and Anita Torres Natera. She was the third child of five.
She was a devout Christian woman of faith, and a proud member of the Guadalupanas at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.
She loved the company of her family and friends. She gave us so many memories that will be cherished indefinitely. She was active throughout the years in her church communities, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, playing bingo, card games, crossword puzzles, watching current events on the news, the Dallas Cowboys, Novelas, and Despierta America. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, cooking and perfecting recipes with her family.
Berta had a tremendous love for her brothers, sisters, family, and friends, and was the matriarch mother to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alfonso and Anita Torres Natera; spouses Fermin Monclova Fierro (1952) and Enrique H. Fierro (1982); two brothers, Gilberto Natera and Alfonso Natera, Jr.; three children, Elidia Fierro Garza, Enrique Fierro, Jr., and Richard Fierro; and grandson, Hilario Antonio Delgado II.
Berta is survived by her siblings Delia Natera Alvarez of Wahiawa, Hawaii, Manuel Natera of Alpine, Carmen Natera of El Paso, Texas, and Yolanda Manzano of Sacramento, Calif.; children, Fermin Armando (Audencia) Fierro, Pecos, Texas, Melinda Ann Fierro Eli, Arlington, Texas, Mary Ellen (Larry) Delgado, Alamogordo, N.M., and Gabriel (Yolanda) Fierro, Arlington; 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine. Rosary will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by mass, and interment at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Delgado, Kevin Eli, Gilbert Fierro, and Elijah Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be Analisa Delgado and Selena Vasquez.
