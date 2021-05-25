Michael Terry Segura, 76, of Fort Davis, Texas, went home to heaven on May 21, 2021.
Terry was born on June 15, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Ovey and Margaret Segura. He was the oldest of eight children, and was raised in Port Arthur, Texas. In February 1962, he married Sue Stokes, and eventually became the proud father of three daughters, Karen, Betsy and Ellen.
Terry was a decorated military veteran of the Vietnam War. In 1968, he voluntarily signed up to join the U.S. Marines, and was a corporal in the Company D, First Battalion, 26th Marines (Khe Sanh) from March 2, 1968, to March 28, 1969. He was awarded the Achievement Medal for Radio Operator in Combat Operations.
Upon returning from war, Terry worked as a professional butcher in Beaumont, Texas, and Houston, Texas, for over 35 years.
He enjoyed studying karate for some time at House of the White Moon in Houston, cutting a rug to James Brown any chance he could get, watching movies, educating himself on the world, and spending time with his best friend Willis. Terry also enjoyed visiting with his family, and witnessing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.
Terry’s parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters Karen Busa and husband Steve Busa of Cypress, Texas, Betsy Bates and husband Steve Bates of Montgomery, Texas, and Ellen Huskey and husband Alan Huskey of Magnolia, Texas; grandchildren, Brandon Djie and wife Jackie Djie, Brittany Djie-Mills and husband Nick Mills, Spencer Busa, Summer Walker and husband Henry Walker, Ellie Noland and husband Blake Noland, AJ Huskey and wife Josselin Huskey, and Kodi Bell and husband Travis Bell; great-grandchildren Lexi and Brysin Noland, Evelyn, Devon, Lincoln and Roslyn Djie, Arlo Mills, Arya Huskey, and Bowie Bell.
In lieu of flowers, Terry requested a meal be bought for a kid in need.
