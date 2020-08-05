Juana E. Mancha Taylor was born Aug. 1, 1956, in Alpine, Texas, and raised in Marathon, Texas. She passed away July 21, 2020, in El Paso, Texas.
Her parents Rafael and Basilia R. Mancha are both deceased, and she is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald Lee Taylor.
She is also survived by her sons Mathanael L. Taylor (wife Jacque) and Micah J. Taylor (wife Ashley), daughter Benita E. Martin (husband Weldon), brothers Ismael B. Aguilar, Jr. (wife Martha) and Zaul Mancha, grandchildren Sarah Jewel Taylor (father Mathanael) and Maverick and Mason Taylor (parents Micah and Ashley Taylor), nephews André and Adam Aguilar, and niece Sharoan Eldredk.
Janie, as she was known, was a full time pioneer. She devoted her time teaching and sharing bible truths with all she could. She was a member of the Montwood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in El Paso.
A memorial talk via Zoom has been scheduled for Aug. 15, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.