Kathryn “Snooksie” Stucke, 96, left this world to be with the Lord at 1:52 a.m. on May 11, 2021. She was at the Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care in Odessa, Texas.
Kathryn was born to Irene Applewhite Coggins and Otis Coggins, Sr., on Feb. 10, 1925, in Pearsall, Texas. She graduated from Alpine High School, then attended Sul Ross State Teachers College in Alpine, Texas. On Aug. 22, 1944, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Stucke.
In her lifetime she served on the Board of Directors of the Alpine Country Club for over 20 years. She was a member of the Eastern Star, mother advisor for Rainbow Girls, a member of American Legion Post 79 for over 70 years, a charter and lifetime member of the Sul Ross Century Club, and a lifetime member of the Sul Ross State University Ex-Students Association. She was inducted into the Sul Ross Athletic Hall of Honor in 1995, and worked as secretary to the superintendent for 23 years.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Kenneth Stucke in 1973, nephew by marriage James Davis in 1978, father Otis Coggins, Sr., in 1994, mother Irene Coggins in 1997, great-nephew Eddie Coggins in 2010, brother Otis Coggins, Jr., in 2012, great-nephew J.T. Davis in 2012, and niece Rory Goodfriend in 2016.
Kathryn is survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Coggins of Odessa, Texas; nephew Audie Coggins (Valerie) of Alpine; niece Tana Gunville (Tom) of Horseshoe Bay, Texas; great-nephew Beau Coggins (Kiki), Alpine; great-niece Tia Sawyer (Aaron) of Renton, Wash.; great-niece Tera Stallard (J.T.) of Buda, Texas; great-grandnephews Justin Coggins, Treavor Stallard, and Jason and Noah Sawyer; and great-grand niece Taylor Stallard. She is also survived by nieces Jan Davis Collins of Liberty Hill, Texas; Vicki Betts (Don) of the Woodlands, Texas; Gayle Hirsch of Odessa; Sherry McGillicuddy of Dripping Springs, Texas; great-nieces Sabrina Betts, Angela Kough, and Regan Morton; and great-nephew Andy Wagner.
The family would like to thank Dr. Adrian Billings, his wife Susan, and their three sons, as well as neighbors Don and Judy Taggert. We would also like to thank Dr. Paul Slaughter and his staff, the staff at both Brookdale and Courtyard Memory Care, Rhonda with Hospice and Home Health, and Larry Cordova and Joe Denham III with Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
Kathryn will always be remembered by family and friends for her humor, quick wit, and moxie as a force of nature in both character and fashion. The sports world lost one of its greatest supporters. In her home there were always three television sets recording bull riding, golf, football, basketball, or baseball because she might be listening to KVLF to keep up with the Alpine Bucks or the Sul Ross Lobos.
Snooksie, we know you are shining brightly like a diamond and dancing in the sky until God brings us together again.
A graveside service at Elm Grove Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
