Shirley Williams Price passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 13, 2020. She was living in Alpine, Texas, at the time of her death. She truly loved the Lord, and loved serving Him.
Shirley was born in Moscow, Maine, on Dec. 21, 1939. She graduated with a nursing degree in Tewksbury, Mass., in 1959.
She married, and had four children, Sarah, Steve, and Tom from Oregon, and Elwin from Utah.
Her passions were writing and poetry. She wrote many books, songs, and poems. She participated at the cowboy poetry events several times in Alpine.
While working as a nurse and raising four children on her own, Shirley suffered a series of medical setbacks that devastated her financially, and left her unable to work. Because of the care and guidance she received from the FISH Guest House in Corvallis, Ore., she was able to get back on her feet.
Out of gratitude, she decided to compile many of her poems into a book titled, “Tales the Live Oaks Tell and Others.” All proceeds from the book were donated to the FISH organization.
Shirley moved to Alpine in 2012, where she lived out her life.
Preceding her in death was her daughter Sarah. She is survived by her sons and three grandchildren.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. at Alpine Assembly of God, officiated by Belia Laboy. A reception will follow.
Donations of memory of Shirley may be made to the Sunshine House in Alpine.
