Charles Richard Harvey, 89, transitioned to be with the Lord our Father on Nov. 1, 2020. He battled with Alzheimer’s the last years of his life. He was born May 26, 1931, in San Angelo, Texas, to O.R. and Willie Mary Harvey.
Richard “Coach” Harvey was born and raised in San Angelo. He was a talented athlete and leader throughout his life. He attended San Angelo Junior College and North Texas State, playing football. He joined the Marines, where he continued to play football and coach softball, and was honorably discharged as a Major.
After his military career, he began his career as football coach in Grapevine, Texas, where he met the forever love of his life, Frances Dee Lipscomb. They had a beautiful and adventurous life together, traveling the world and living a life of fun, love, and laughter.
They moved to Alpine, Texas, where Richard was head football coach and athletic director at Sul Ross State University. While in Alpine from 1964-1976, in addition to coaching, he enjoyed the great outdoors of Brewster County, including many camping trips along the Rio Grande. He loved to watch all kinds of sports, and was an avid golfer and a wonderful husband and father.
Richard was known as leader, talented storyteller, and musician. He had a natural talent of hearing a song on the radio, picking up his guitar, and playing and singing his version.
Richard and Frances Dee had that special one of kind love. Both were great parents, sharing the joys of family, friends, traveling, social gatherings, and giving back to the community by delivery Meals on Wheels in Midland, Texas, for many years. There are not enough words to share the joy, leadership, and love of the lives that he touched throughout his life.
Richard was preceded in death by the love of his life for 60 years, Frances Dee Harvey, his parents, and his younger brother, Ronald Harvey.
Richard is survived by his brother Donald Harvey and wife Carolyn and their children; son Brian Harvey and wife Gail and their children, Tristan and Mackenzie; daughter Alisha, her husband Mickey Roach, and their children, Trey and Mason; son Brandon Harvey and his life partner Vince O’Connor; and sister-in-law Ann Harvey and her son Jason and wife Tasha.
Richard’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren include son Rick, wife Vikki Harvey, and their children Travis and his wife Rachelle and their children Addison, Makalya, and JT; Blake, his wife Brittany, and their children Jett and Ryan; and Chad, his wife Kelsie, and their children Cole and William; son Troy and his life partner Ron Champion of San Angelo; daughter Kyan, her husband James Hendry of Midland, and their children Mallory, her husband John Buck, and their children Jaxon, Ellie, and Molly; and son Sheldon, his wife Sieanna Ginn, and their children Angel and August.
Richard will continue to contribute by donating his body to the Texas Tech Willed Body Program for medical research and science.
The family will have a private tribute for Richard. In lieu of flowers, we ask for loved ones to say a prayer or donate to their favorite charity. The Harvey family is appreciative for the end of life care provided by Kindred Hospice of San Angelo.
Sympathy cards may be received at 305 South Park Street, San Angelo TX 76901. Family and friends can sign the online register book at harper-funeralhome.com.
