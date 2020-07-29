Nancy Elinor Tucker Jordan passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at the age of 84 in Abilene, Texas. She was born on May 14, 1936 in Abilene to Henry Leo and Lela Mae Tucker. She is survived by her husband, Gary Dalvin Jordan of Monahans, Texas; three sons, Will Henry “Hank” Jordan of Abilene, Scott T. Jordan of Lafayette, La., Carlton R. Jordan of Melissa, Texas; four grandchildren, Jake Jordan of Belton, Texas, Clayton Jordan of Paris, Texas, Mary Margaret Jordan of Melissa, Texas, Christopher Jordan of Melissa; and five great-grandchildren.
Nancy graduated from Abilene High School in 1954, and completed a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish in 1958 from Sul Ross State College in Alpine, Texas. She later earned her masters degree in library science in 1980 from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas.
Nancy married Gary Dalvin Jordan of Carlsbad, N.M., on Aug. 23, 1958. The couple was together for 62 years until her passing. After a three-year deployment to Germany when Dalvin was drafted into the U.S. Army, the couple settled in Mercedes, Texas, as schoolteachers. From 1961 to 1993, each of them served in some capacity of Texas public education in Kerrville, Waxahachie, Brownwood, West, Alpine, and
Monahans. Along the way, their three sons were born and raised.
In the 32 years she lived in Monahans, Nancy was employed in the 1980s and 1990s by the J. Conrad Dunagan Foundation. She was in charge of cataloging a large private collection over a period of more than 15 years, mostly on the site of the old Coca-Cola plant by Hill Park. She then worked 16 years as an archivist for the Nita Haley Library of Midland, Texas, before retiring in her late 70s.
A private memorial service for immediate family was held on July 12, 2020, at McBee Cemetery in Ovalo, Texas, the final resting place for many of her ancestors
Cremation services were performed by Fry-Smith Funeral Home on July 9, 2020, in Abilene.
