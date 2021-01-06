Leta Jean Bierschwale Bryson of San Angelo, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Leta Jean, or “Leachie” as she was known to family and friends, was born on June 11, 1952, to Oliver and Sara Jean Bierschwale. She spent most of her life in Alpine, Texas, but lived in Ozona, Texas, during the 1990s. In 2010, she moved to San Angelo to be closer to her daughter. Leta Jean is survived by her two children, Bobbie Jean Bryson and Robert Bryson, Jr., and his wife Meg; her granddaughter, Sierra Elizabeth Bryson; her two sisters, Linda Bierschwale and Cindy Harman; her niece T.J. Graham; and her nephews, Rex Ivey IV and Rusty Geistweidt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Terrie McPeak, and her niece Misty Dawn Blair.
In life, Leta Jean was a spirited person with a special sense of humor. She unconditionally loved and supported her two children, chronicling their lives in numerous photo albums and scrapbooks. She treasured her granddaughter and their 12 years together. Her lifelong passion was horses, which began in her early days on the 2B Ranch, and continued on through the later years of her life with her Trail of Painted Ponies collection. In death, she will be truly missed, for she was certainly one of a kind.
A graveside memorial service will be held in Alpine later this spring. Sympathy cards will be received at 7814 Aspen Ave, San Angelo, TX 76904. Family and friends can sign the online register book at harper-funeralhome.com.
