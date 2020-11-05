Jane McBath Bennack, 91, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, after a brief illness. Jane was born on June 11, 1929, in Muskogee, Okla., to George Alexander McBath and Margaret Sichler McBath. After her mother’s death, Jane and her two brothers were raised in Mission, Texas, by her father and stepmother, Faye O’Dell McBath.
Jane graduated from Mission High School, and went on to attend Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas, where she graduated with a BA in Speech. While attending A&I, she met and married Gene E. Bennack on Aug. 28, 1949.
After receiving her degree, Jane worked as a teacher in Kingsville, Houston, Texas, and Raymondville, Texas. The family moved to Alpine, Texas, in 1970, where Jane was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She also volunteered at the Sunshine House, and taught Laubach literacy courses at the Alpine Community Center.
Throughout her life, Jane loved to read, and was interested in a variety of topics. She also enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the First Presbyterian Church choir, and sewing.
Jane was preceded in death by Gene, her husband of 58 years. She is survived by her children, Dan Bennack and wife Alexandra, Patty Roach and husband Wes, and Steven Bennack and spouse Joy Moore; her grandchildren, Jeremiah Bennack and wife Starr, Aaron Bennack, and Jessica Roach; her great grandson Richard Michael Bennack; sisters-in-law Martha McBath, Ginger McBath, and Margie Bennack; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Alpine, the Sul Ross State University Music Department, or the Alpine Sunshine House. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
