Peggy Lee Locke, 83, passed from this world into her Savior’s arms on Oct. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family through love and prayer. She was born deep in the southwest Texas wilderness on a ranch in Grapevine Hills on Nov. 29, 1936, to Sheldon and Mae Finney. Peggy married Kenny Locke on Sept. 26, 1956, and they resided in Alpine, Texas, for decades. Kenny preceded Peggy in death on April 7, 2007, as did their son Gene on Nov. 15, 1962, and they are now reunited in a heavenly home.
Peggy lived simply, and that shaped her perspective of what is truly important, often foregoing luxuries in order to make sure that her children were well provided for. She worked as a talented cook and dedicated in-home caregiver. She also participated in the writing of “Chaos West of the Pecos,” contributing her recollections of her grandparents' adventures living on the Rio Grande, and her times with them.
A revered matriarch to a large and loving family, Peggy's example, affection, and prayers undoubtedly contributed to each member's personality, character, and prosperity.
Peggy is survived by her children, Ken Locke and spouse Erin, Carlyle Locke and spouse Annette, Will Locke, and Annie Beams and spouse Ron; eight grandchildren and their spouses; and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are five siblings and their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews. Each was deeply touched by her love and caring.
Services will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please join the family at the graveside in a celebration of life for this Angel on Earth.
Commented