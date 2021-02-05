Michale Dean Peacock, 59, of Gorman, Texas, passed away Feb. 2, 2021, doing what he loved - ranching. He was born Aug. 3, 1961, in Breckenridge, Texas, to Dean and Joy (Trout) Peacock. He married his loving wife, Donna Lynn Maltby, on May 3, 2015, in Desdemona, Texas.
Michale was raised on the Nail Ranch in Albany, Texas, and graduated from Albany High School. He attended Eastland High ISD for a number of years, and played baseball. Michale was a true cowboy, and worked many different cattle ranches throughout Texas and New Mexico. He loved raising cattle, working the land, fishing, hunting, baseball, and golfing. Anything that allowed Michale to spend time outdoors in God’s country brought him joy.
Early in life he was highly active in livestock judging, stock shows, and 4-H activities. Later in life, he enjoyed participating in ranch rodeos, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, chuck wagon cook-offs, and just enjoyed the old west way of life. Michale loved his family and many dear friends. He will be missed immeasurably by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Peacock; mother Joy O’Brien; son Freddie Peacock; daughters Jennifer Goodson (Robert) and Barbara Tinkle (James); stepchildren Lindi Hamm (Jessie Joe), Stephanie Lancaster (Shelby), Dylan Anderson, Brody Anderson, Keshia Chaney, and Kymberlee Wyatt; grandchildren Bailey Peacock, Emilianna Coutreras, Nathan Fron, Klayson Guajardo, Hudson Guajardo, Dax Hamm, Kyefer Hamm, Breannah Peacock, Nicholas Goodson, and Emilee Goodson; great grandchildren Brayden Stephenson and Chase Stephenson; brother Steven Peacock; sisters Cindy Benefield (Steve), Melissa Simmons (Delfino), and Tanya Black; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Michale was preceded in death by his father Dean Peacock, and stepfather Bennie O’Brien.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Desdemona Cemetery, Desdemona, Texas, with Brother Robert Whitefield officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Jessie Joe Hamm, Klayson Guajardo, Hudson Guajardo, James Fowler, Levi Simmons, Jace Simmons, and Bradley O’Brien. Honorary pallbearers will be Delfino Vasquez, Dylan Anderson, Brody Anderson, and Shelby Lancaster.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice, in memory of Michale. Condolences may be offered online at nowlinandersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.