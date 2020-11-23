Tony Lara “Feo” Garza, Jr., 68, was called to his eternal home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Tony was born on March 4, 1952, to the late Antonio “Chino” Garza and Herminia Baeza in Alpine, Texas. He graduated from Alpine High School in 1972.
Tony married the late Lydia Garza, his high school sweetheart, in 1971. They had four children, Mona Lisa (Garza) Norris, Saul A. Garza, Christopher D. Garza, and Marisela F. Garza.
There is no doubt that Tony had many friends. He was known for his quick wit, strong social personality, and kind and compassionate spirit. All who knew him were entertained by his social character, and was known as “Feo,” a nickname given to him during his younger years. His memories will be cherished for his passion for playing his guitar and singing. He had a blend of interests, ranging from his love of watching movies, passion for cooking for many family and friends, and a vast knowledge of history he loved sharing.
Tony is survived by his two daughters, Mona Lisa (Garza) Norris and her husband Levelle of Houston, Texas, Marisela F. Garza of Midland, Texas; two sons, Saul A. Garza and Christopher D. Garza; three sisters, Myrna (Garza) Salcido and her husband Jesus Salcido Sr. of Andrews, Texas, Sara (Baeza) Akers and her husband Ricky of Odessa, Texas, and Lucy Baeza of Alpine; three brothers, Armando Garza and his wife Jerry, Arturo Garza, and Beto Garza and his wife Thelma of Alpine. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Tony has six grandchildren, Elijah L. Norris, Elyiah Norris, and Evan Norris of San Antonio, Texas, Rowan Garza-Churchman and Damon Kilian Garza-Kolesar of Midland; and two great-grandchildren, Emilyiah Norris and Myles Roberts.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio “Chino” Garza and Herminia Baeza.
Services for Tony will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., followed by mass at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine. Graveside burial will be held at Holy Angels Cemetery.
