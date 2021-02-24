Gloria Valenzuela Ramon, 63, of Alpine, Texas, formerly of Richmond, Texas, passed away Feb. 12, 2021, at Odessa Regional Medical Center. Gloria was born March 16, 1957, to Manuel T. and Margarita T. Valenzuela of Alpine, Texas.
She had four brothers, including a set of twins lost to miscarriage, and two sisters. Gloria was born, raised, and lived in Alpine for most of her life. She moved to Richmond when she was 18 years old with her father, where she met the love of her life, George Ramon. They were married in 1981, and had two sons, Eric and Anthony Ramon.
Gloria worked as a cashier at Gerland’s in Houston, Texas, for 17 years. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, such as spending time with her sons and grandsons, and loved the company of her pets Aaliyah, Nadine, and Sabrina. Gloria loved to meet and chat with new people, dining out. She was a hard worker and loved her husband and family with all her being. Her presence and laugh will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Gloria is survived by her husband George Ramon; two sons, George E. Ramon and wife Krista Granado, and Mark Anthony Ramon and wife Arlene Garcia; three grandsons, George Ramon, Jr., Ein K. Ramon, and Ethan Ramon; and her siblings, Ricky, Manuel, Sandra, and Lourdes Valenzuela.
Pallbearers were George Ramon, George E. Ramon, Sr., George Eric Ramon, Jr., Ein Ramon, Sabien Granado, Albert Ramos, Jose Villanueva, and honorary pallbearer Anthony Ramon. Services for Gloria took place Feb. 19, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, followed by her burial at Holy Angels Cemetery.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolence may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
