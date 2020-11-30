Graciela Urquidez Chavarria passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer, at her home with her family by her side. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister who will be deeply missed.
Gracie was born on Sept. 26, 1956, in Alpine, Texas. She was raised in Alpine where she graduated from Sul Ross State University. Her purpose in life was caring for others as a dedicated and compassionate nurse. She served the Permian Basin and the Big Bend for 37 years. Gracie was always willing to help others in need.
During her free time, she enjoyed traveling, shopping, dancing, spending time with her family, and making everyone laugh. She was a sports fanatic, and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, the Midland Rockhounds, and professional tennis.
Gracie is survived by her daughter Dioni Lopez and husband Daniel of Houston, Texas; daughter Amanda Chavarria of Midland, Texas; her grandchildren Zayles Whitehurst, Connor Lopez, and Van Noah Lopez; her sisters Connie Wylie and husband Pete of Alpine, Esther Alvarado and husband Tony of Alpine; her companion Rosario “Rocha” Quesada; and her nieces and nephews.
Gracie was preceded in death by her loving husband Gabriel Chavarria; parents Ranulfo and Teresa Urquidez; and her beloved sister Anabel Urquidez.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Texas Oncology, Dr. Vogel, Hospice of Midland, friends, and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Village at Manor Park.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Memorial services will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch on Dec. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. Condolences and live streaming of the memorial service can be found at npwelch.com.
