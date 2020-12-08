Leonor Chacon Chavez passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020, after a brief illness, and was surrounded by her family. She was born on Oct. 12, 1938 to the union of David Chacon and Manuela Ramirez Chacon of Marfa, Texas. She married Juan A. Chavez, Jr., in Alpine, Texas, on May 17, 1956. She lived the remainder of her life in Alpine.
Leonor was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and aunt, and a friend to all. Her first priority was her family. Leonor was happy, cheerful, and always made you laugh. This is how she made many friends. She always welcomed anyone and everyone to her home. She always made sure that everyone was fed and never hungry. Leonor will be missed by many.
Leonor worked at Green Café, the cafeteria at Alpine Elementary School, Sunshine House, and Gallego’s Mexican Food Restaurant until its closure. She joined Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, and became a member of the Guadalupanas.
She is survived by Juan Chavez, Jr., her loving husband of 64 years; six children, Manuela Chavez, Rosa C. Ramirez (husband Hector Ramirez), Daniel Chavez (wife Ana Portillo Chavez), Patricia Hambach (husband Wes Hambach), Carmen Chavez, and Juan “Chacho” Chavez III, all of Alpine; one daughter, Evangelina C. Chavez, born April 2, 1958, who preceded her in death Sept. 28, 1958; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; one sister, Amparo Gutierrez, and one brother, Ramon Chacon, both of Odessa, Texas.
Rosary service was held Dec. 8, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Burial was at Holy Angels cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimers Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
