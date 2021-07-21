Diane June Masters Lacy, 72, passed away in San Antonio, Texas, June 29, 2021 after battling ovarian cancer for five years.
Diane grew up in San Antonio, the daughter of Dr. Donald H. Masters and Minnie Lee Sneiderman, and attended Alamo Heights schools, Stephen F. Austin State University, then Texas Christian University, where she was in Angel Flight.
She married Chris Lacy and settled in Alpine, Texas, and Fort Davis, Texas, on Kokernot o6 Ranch. She had two children, Kristin Lacy Cavness and Lance Lacy, whom she home schooled, took on travels all around the world, and raised them to be good stewards of the land.
Diane was very active in the community. She helped establish and run the Davis Mountains Trans-Pecos Heritage Association that fought for private property rights. She served two terms as a Jeff Davis County commissioner, and was the one who pushed to put in the beautiful lawn at the historic court house in Fort Davis. She was a huge advocate for keeping property taxes low.
Photography was her passion, and her photographs are still sought after today. She won many awards with her photography that mostly centered on the ranch. Diane was also an artist, and had a collection of watercolors. Diane loved attending Paisano Baptist Encampment and Bloys camp meeting. She ended up in San Antonio, and became a master trainer, and helped so many become healthy physically and spiritually.
Her love for her four grandchildren was very apparent. She loved her grandchildren Madison and Mason Cavness and Christian and Katherine Lacy very much, and she took them on some of her travels.
When she was diagnosed with cancer, she never gave up, and fought until the bitter end. Her love for the Lord reached so many, and she was no doubt a soldier for Christ.
Diane left a few words that she taught her children and grandchildren and wanted those words to represent her legacy – consideration, appreciation, and inspiration.
“Read scripture every day, and develop a personal relationship with the Lord. After all, He made each and every one of us for a particular purpose. Always seek what it is.”
Left behind are daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Buddy Cavness and grandchildren Madison and Mason Cavness; son and daughter-in-law Lance and Brandee Lacy and grandchildren Katherine and Christian Lacy; and siblings David Masters, Donna Shafer, and Debbie Salley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Davis Mountains Trans-Pecos Heritage Association, Paisano Baptist Encampment, or Bloys camp meeting.
