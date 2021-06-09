With the love of her beloved family by her side, Luz Ybarra entered the Gates of Paradise to the warm embrace of her beloved Savior on May 23, 2021. She was 92.
She was born on May 12, 1929, to Jesus Magallanes and Teresa Reyes. She was married to the love of her life for over 50 years, and together they made their home in Alpine, Texas, and had seven children.
Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was recited on May 29, 2021, with Mass of Christian Burial following at Holy Angles Cemetery in Alpine, with Father Joe Raj serving as celebrant.
Luz loved her Blessed Lord and Savior. She was devoted to St. Anthony. She enjoyed being a homemaker, taking care of her family, and teaching them all to do what is right and to love the Lord.
Luz enjoyed gardening and working various flowers. She also enjoyed making homemade tortillas, as well as making extra special meals for her family for the weekends.
Those preceding Luz in death were her husband, her parents, and a grandchild.
Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Luz are her daughters Delma Houston of Alpine and Chila Houston of Houston, Texas; her sons Jesus Ybarra, Antonio Ybarra, Joel Ybarra, Martin Ybarra, and Flavio Ybarra, all of Alpine; 17 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Luz had a heart of gold, and would always do what is right and would teach her family to do the same. May God’s blessings be upon all of you with continued blessings.
