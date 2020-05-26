Mary Bustamante Lara of Fort Davis, Texas, surrounded by her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, and sister, closed her eyes to her earthly home and opened them to a grand and glorious homecoming on May 21, 2020. She was 82.
Mary was born on March 31, 1938 in Fort Davis to Eloisa Ornelas Bustamante and Teclo Najar.
Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Father Beto Lopez will serve as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Davis.
Mary was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister Inez Bustamante Magallanmez of Los Angeles, California.
Mary is survived by her husband of 68 years, Brigido “Bicho” Lara, Jr., of Fort Davis; her daughters Polly Jarratt and husband Tony Villarreal of San Angelo, Texas, Teresa Gallegos and husband Sammy of Cisco, Texas, and Jo Anne Lara Ortega of Fort Davis; her sons Rudy Lara of Dallas, Texas, and Henry Lara of Fort Davis; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; one god-daughter whom Mary loved as her own daughter, Deborah Sherwood of Imperial, Texas; one sister, Eleanor Rivera and husband Joe of Kermit, Texas; and brothers Jesus Bustamante of Fort Davis and Teclo Bustamante an his late wife Gloria of Monahans, Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The Lara family entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.