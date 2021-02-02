Kathleen Ann Higgins, 97, was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, and died on Jan. 22, 2021, in Santa Teresa, N.M.
Ann is survived by her sister Duffy Porter, son Tommy Higgins, son-in-law Richard Gates, grandson Carol Gates and his wife Tyler, Shilo and Wesley Gates, and grandson Barry Gates. Ann’s husband E.V. “Hig” Higgins, daughter Laurie Higgins Gates, and sister Margo Adams preceded her in death. Ann married E.V. Higgins in El Paso, Texas, after World War II, and had two children, Tommy and Laurie.
Ann was a graduate of Radford School for Girls and the College of Miles and Metallurgy at the University of Texas-El Paso with a degree in journalism. Ann wrote the most and best thank you cards in the city.
Ann was a loving wife and mother, and supported her husband, son, and son-in law in many past events in the Southwest. Ann hauled her daughter Laurie to many equestrian events in Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz.; Santa Fe, N.M.; San Antonio, Texas; and Juarez, Mexico, along with many others.
Ann loved the ranch life with family and neighbors in West and South Texas. Ann was a great cook, and even better entertainer. Ann was a social lady with many friends. Ann is known for her gigantic smile and greeted each person as a long-time friend until the end.
She will be buried at the Gates family ranch in Marfa, Texas. Details will be published in the El Paso Times, Las Cruces Sun News, and Alpine Avalanche.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, La Union, N.M., Rescue Mission of El Paso, or therapeutic horsemanship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.