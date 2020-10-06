Victor R. Gonzales, 73, of Odessa, Texas, was called home by our Lord on Sept. 14, 2020. He was born on Oct. 13, 1946, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Elizabeth Gonzales. He grew up in Alpine with his grandparents, Andres and Augustina Gonzales. He attended Centennial School and Alpine High School. While in high school, Victor played the trombone in the Alpine High School Marching Band.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation from Alpine High School, and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif. He was honorably discharged from armed service on May 8, 1974.
After his service in California, he lived primarily in Odessa. He attended Odessa College and Sul Ross State University, where he majored in English literature. He trained in the culinary arts, and held various positions as a cook before changing his profession. He moved on to become a professional contract painter, working with several construction companies throughout West Texas. His hobbies included reading and working crossword puzzles. He enjoyed dancing and listening to Tejano and country western music. His favorite shows were the old cowboy movies. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.
Victor is survived by his aunts, Juanita Silva of Odessa, and Mandy Galindo of Union City, Calif.; brothers, Stanley Echavarria, Andrew Orosco, and John Rodriguez; sisters, Maria Alvarez, Sylvia Harman, Novella Rosales, and Rita Herrera; and numerous grandnieces and nephews whom he adored and who adored him.
Victor was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Gonzales; brother, Carlos Manuel Orosco; grandparents, Andres and Augustina Gonzales; and several uncles.
Visitation was held on Sept. 21, 2020, at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors. The Rosary was recited at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial followed, with Fr. Bernard Getigan officiating. Graveside services were held on Sept. 22, 2020, at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine, with Fr. Pablo Matta officiating.
Aaron Gonzales, Andrew Gonzales, Billy Gonzales, Joey Gonzales, Gilbert Marquez, Mario “Moe” Marquez, and Rene Ruiz were pallbearers. Frank Gonzales, Fidel Marquez, Marcos Garcia, and Steve Garcia were honorary pallbearers.
The family of Victor R. Gonzales would like to thank family and friends for their prayers, love, and support during this sad and difficult time. Thank you also for the floral offerings, food, and courtesies extended to us.
“Dios nos da amor, pero solo nos empresta aquin amamos.”
Commented