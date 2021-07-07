Rogelio Luna Valenzuela, Sr., of Alpine, Texas, passed away on June 28, 2021. Rosary will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, followed by mass. Burial will follow at the Holy Angels Cemetery.
Roy was born to Fernando Valenzuela and Angelita Luna Valenzuela on Nov. 29, 1959. He was married to Susie Sanchez in Alpine for 25 years. He graduated from Alpine High School in 1978, and worked for many years at Big Bend Regional Medical Center as director of Environmental Services.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two sisters, Gracie Benson and Rosa Valenzuela. He is survived by his son Rogelio Luna Valenzuela, Jr.; daughter Tanya Valenzuela; grandson Adriel Noel Valenzuela; son-in-law Damion Benavente; sisters Dominga Wright, Fidela Valenzuela, Flora Fuentez, Rita Baxter, Sylvia Zamora, Elizabeth Sanchez, Virginia Bohrn, Juana Valenzuela, and Petra Rodriguez; and his brothers Chris Valenzuela, David Valenzuela, Johnny Valenzuela, and Oscar Valenzuela. He was known as “Uncle Roy” to many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rogelio Valenzuela, Jr., Chris Valenzuela, David Valenzuela, Joseph Valenzuela, Jose Apolinar, and Gerardo Sanchez.
Roy was well known in the little town of Alpine. He was an extremely intelligent, diligent, and hard working person. He has loved, and touched the hearts of many. We will never forget him. All of his family will definitely carry on his legacy and his hard working ethics. May you rest in peace until we meet you again.
The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Luecke, Alpine Memorial Funeral Home, and to all who have helped our family during this difficult time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.