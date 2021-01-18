Wilda Furr Meixner, PhD, 85, passed away Jan. 14, 2021, in Austin Heart Hospital following a massive heart attack.
Wilda had an amazing life, from beginning her education in a one-room schoolhouse in Hext, Texas, to graduating with her doctorate from Texas A&M University.
She married cowboy Arthur Meixner, and lived a nomadic life, moving from one ranch to another until he became foreman of the Kokernot o6 Ranch in West Texas, and remained there several years. She had worked as an office clerk, legal secretary, bookkeeper, accountant, and office managers until Arthur’s death.
She began to pursue higher education at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. She then graduated with a Master’s degree from Southwest Texas University, and finished her education with her doctorate. She finished her career as professor and director of accounting at Southwest Texas State/Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. Her memberships included Who’s Who in American Education Colleges and Universities, Alpha Chi Horner Society, and Beta Alpha Psi National Accounting Association.
At the university she held many offices and committee assignments within the American Accounting Association, the American Institution of Public Accountants, Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (San Antonio, Texas, and Austin, Texas, chapters), and Southwestern Federation of Administrative Disciplines.
Her community involvement included activities in the First United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star, League of Women Voters, Friends of Fine Arts, and Hill Country Community Theater, and she served on the board of the Homeowners Association in Oak Ridge Estates.
Wilda is survived by sons Mike of Burnet, Texas, and Hugh of Richland Springs, Texas; daughter Shayne McBride of Burnet; sister Andra Furr Stevens of Horseshoe Bay, Texas; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by husband Arthur, daughter Regina, parents Hubert and Georgia Dunning Furr, and brother Carlton.
Her passions in life were horseback riding, especially with her best friend Toni Ackle, dancing, and traveling.
Interment will be a private ceremony in Alpine on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.