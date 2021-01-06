Donald “Don” Carlton Macon, 83, of El Paso, Texas, passed away in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2020.
He was a loyal friend, son, confidant, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will forever be remembered for so many reasons!
Don, or “Poppy” as he was also known to the family after the birth of his granddaughters, was the consummate education professional, having spent more than 40 years in schools across West Texas and the South Plains regions, serving in various capacities as teacher, coach, principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent in Matador (Motley County), Slaton, Bula (Enochs), New Home, Sweetwater, Marathon, Stanton, Midland ISD’s San Jacinto Junior High, and Midland Christian School, all in Texas.
Born in Gorman, Texas, he graduated from high school in Olton, Texas, where his father was superintendent of schools and his mother was a teacher. He was a four-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball, and track). He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree from Howard Payne University, and his Master of Education degree from Texas Tech University. Shortly after receiving his bachelor’s degree, he moved to Matador, Texas, to begin teaching and coaching football, basketball, and track. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Deweylou, and they were together through a lifetime of joy and sadness.
He loved to read, do puzzles, and continue learning through watching television, particularly the NGS Channel, the History Channel, and the TV program NCIS.
Of course, those shows were sandwiched between watching sports of all kinds. He loved the Texas Rangers, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Tech Red Raiders, University of Texas-El Paso Miners, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans. Keeping track of his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders (Guns Up) was a special hobby. He had a wardrobe of red and black that proved his devotion. After moving to El Paso in 2008, he became a big fan of the University of Texas-El Paso, being a season ticket holder and wearing Miner gear and watching the Miners on TV, regardless of the sport.
Don was a true archetype of a family man. He loved being surrounded by those he loved and cherished, and they all loved and cherished him in return. Along with his faithful wife and family, he fought numerous times to beat the most crushing of medical problems - Stage 4 Cancer, a stroke, and other issues. His strength and charismatic persona enabled him to overcome the most overwhelming odds. He served as an inspiration for so many who were suffering in the same ways he was.
His faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ gave him the inner strength he needed to overcome every obstacle he met. He was a member of the Church of Christ, where over the years, he proudly served in various capacities as a Sunday school teacher, guest preacher, and several other capacities as needed. He read the Bible every day, and was a voracious reader and researcher, using study bibles and concordances to gain greater insight into passages.
Don was moved by I Chronicles 4:9-10, and was known to keep a copy of the Power of Jabez in his wallet. The prayer of Jabez is a very short yet powerful prayer mentioned in 1 Chronicles 4:10. It reads, “Oh, that you would bless me and enlarge my territory! Let your hand be with me and keep me from harm so that I will be free from pain.”
Don is survived by his wife Deweylou Macon of El Paso, and son Don Kirk Macon of El Paso; his son-in-law, Dudley McMinn of Midland; granddaughter Kelsey Tatsch and her partner Jimmy Evans of Midland; granddaughter Haley McMinn of Lubbock, Texas; and two great-granddaughters, Addison Tatsch and Brynlee Tatsch of Midland. Also surviving him is a sweet grand-pug, Sassy, who misses going outside with him, and getting treats and snacks at the table.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Starrla Macon McMinn; parents Carl Macon and Mildred Macon Grigg; and sister Susy Halloway.
The family would like to acknowledge that he received the highest level of medical care from his physicians and caring nurses, most recently at Lincoln County Medical Center in Ruidoso, New Mexico, the Hospitals of Providence, Regent Care Center, and Del Sol Medical Center.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held on Jan. 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.