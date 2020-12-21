Maria Rosa “La Guera” Baeza, a lifelong resident of Marfa, Texas, was called to her heavenly home on Dec. 17, 2020. She was 76 years old. Maria was born Nov. 8, 1944, in Marfa to Bartolo and Concha Villanueva.
On Nov. 27, 1963, she married her one true love, Manuel “Beer” Baeza, Jr., and lived her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, and a friend to all. Throughout their 57 years of marriage, they had five children, David and Lorena (daughter) Beatty, Miguel and Martha (daughter) Carrillo, Victoria Sanchez (daughter), Sammy and Rosemary (daughter) Jimenez, and her son, Mayor Manuel Baeza III, eight grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Maria touched the lives of every person she met. She was filled with so much love, and never hesitated to share with everyone her faith in God Our Father. She prayed daily without fail, served as a Eucharistic minister, and recited the Rosary for funerals at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church for many years.
She was a true servant of God. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, as she anxiously prepared for the celebration of the birth of Baby Jesus. What a glorious gift for her this year to celebrate her life on earth, and now in heaven, as she is laid to rest on Christmas Eve!
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and seven sisters, and is survived by her older sister, Paz Jurado.
Funeral arrangements were made by Alpine Memorial Funeral Home, and private services will be held on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Merced Cemetery in Marfa.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
