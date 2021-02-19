Concepcion “Chon” Gomez Armendaríz

On Feb. 9, 2021 Concepcíon “Chon” Gomez Armendaríz passed away at the age of 92.
He was born Dec. 8, 1928, to Manuel and Angelita Armendariz at a little ranch outside of Manuel Benavidez, Mexico. He was raised in Lajitas, Mexico.
Chon worked the mines of Terlingua, Texas, was tradesmen at the Trading post in Lajitas, Texas, and was the peace officer of Manuel Benavidez.
Chon grew up along the Rio Grande and the mountain range that border Lajitas, Texas and Mexico. After marriage he lived in Manuel Benavidez. He had a tremendous love and knowledge of the river and mountains that provided so much for him and his family. He spent most of his time outdoors working the land and animals. Chon loved to play the harmonica and sing. He also enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great, great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father Manuel; mother Angelita; his son Jose de la Cruz Armendariz; grandson Aquiles Gonzales; brothers Ramon, Manuel, and Onesimo; and sisters Estella and Lidia.
He is survived by his wife Juana Armendariz; sons Concepcion Armendariz of Ojinaga, Mexico, and Manuel Armendariz of Ojinaga; daughter Elvia and husband Martin Sandate of Alpine, Texas; granddaughters Nidia Elvia Armendariz of Fort Stockton, Texas, Hang and husband Eric Marquez of Midland, Texas; Nilda A. and husband Edgardo Sanchez of Fort Stockton, and Annalisa and husband Michael Higgins of Monahans, Texas; grandson Rigoberto and wife Raquel Galindo Armendariz of Fort Stockton; brother Jesus and wife Manuela Armendariz of Alpine; sister- in-law Josefina Armendariz of Slaton, Texas; 16 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial at Holy Angles Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Margartio Armendariz, Eloy Armendariz, Alejandro Carrette, Eric Marquez, Michael Higgins, and Carlos Padilla.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
