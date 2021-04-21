Mary “Momo” Nell Wylie Green was a caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Surrounded by family, she left this world much too early after a courageous battle with cancer on April 8, 2021, at the age of 69.
Mary grew up in Alpine, Texas, where she met and married Tony Green. They eventually moved to Uvalde, Texas. Mary began working in Uvalde as a teacher’s aide and substitute teacher, and did so for 25 years.
Tony and Mary later moved back to Alpine where she continued substitute teaching until her cancer diagnosis. They were married for more than 50 years.
Mary is survived by her husband Tony; son Lance and girlfriend Susie; daughter Tonya and boyfriend Holly; five grandchildren, Skylan and wife Ana, Nathan, Katey, Becca, and Jake; brother Pete and wife Connie; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her father Raymond, mother Melba, and sister Jody.
Mary spent her career teaching all grade levels, and thoroughly enjoyed it. She developed numerous lasting friendships with students and teachers along the way.
Mary had a zest for life, and loved nothing more than to be around friends and family, especially her five grandchildren. She spent countless hours baking in her kitchen for weekend get togethers or birthdays with family and friends. She loved to camp and travel with her family. Holiday get togethers were always her favorite times. She decorated her house for every occasion. Mary was the center of the family, and everyone loved to go to “Momo’s” house. The relationship and bond she developed with each of her grandchildren was priceless. She attended every game and track meet that she could to proudly support each of them. On one occasion, Mary and Tony attended one grandkid’s high school graduation in the evening, then drove all night for 10 hours to attend another grandkid’s graduation the very next morning. Mary insisted that she would see both grandkids graduate from high school.
She was truly a selfless, compassionate person who did anything for anyone, and ensured that all were taken care of. Mary gave so much to her family and friends, and her legacy will forever be etched in the minds of all who knew her.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine. Mary was an avid animal lover and caretaker.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alpine Humane Society alpinehumanesociety.org/donate on her behalf.
