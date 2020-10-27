Treva Watson, 75, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Oct. 22, 2020. She entered this world on July 7, 1945, in Bakersfield, Calif., born to Milton and Marie Smith.
She is survived by her fiancé, Bake Turner, daughter Kim Pienaar and husband Johan Pienaar, son Jim Crouch and wife Jennifer Rozene, daughter Melissa Clark and husband Michael Cowley, brother Milton Smith and wife, Dottie Smith; grandchildren Sean Crouch and wife Courtney, Trevan Crouch, Jaime Crouch, Hannah Crouch, Paige Crouch, Kason Clark, and Destinee Clark; niece Dawn Burgess and nephew Mitch Smith; great grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and treasured friends Suzanne Bauer, Polly Swatsell, and Judy Young.
Treva served in county government in Brewster County, Texas, beginning in 1986 before moving to Hopkins County, Texas. Treva worked for Hopkins County from 1992-2014, having served as county treasurer for two terms from 2007-2014. Finishing her career in county government, Treva was the first county auditor for Brewster County, having retired in 2019.
Following her last wishes, there will be no public service or memorial due to COVID-19 risk. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunshine House in Alpine, Texas.
