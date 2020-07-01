Emma Galindo Vijil passed away peacefully at her home in Newcastle, Calif. on May 24, 2020 at the age of 87. Emma grew up in Alpine, Texas, the third of six children born to Ramon and Erlinda Galindo. She spent her childhood in Alpine, where she attended Centennial School and met her husband of 70 years, George Vijil, Sr.
After Emma and George were married, they moved to El Paso, Texas, and eventually to California in 1956. Emma was a loving mother to her five children, George, Jr., Larry, Sam, Rudy, and Sylvia. Once the children were grown, Emma began working in the nascent electronics industry in the San Francisco Bay area. She worked for Raytheon, Siliconix, IBM, and several other companies. She became a NASA certified solderer, and spent many years working in electronics assembly.
In retirement, Emma and George moved to Newcastle, Calif., where Emma would often host her large family for holidays. She loved the comforts of home, where she would cook, enjoy music, and work in her garden. She was an avid sports fan, and never missed a San Francisco Giants game. George and Emma would travel to Texas frequently to visit friends and family. When Emma and her sisters got together, their laughter was infectious.
Emma is survived by her husband George Vijil, Sr. her five children, George Vijil, Jr., Larry Vijil, Samuel Vijil, Rudy Vijil, and Sylvia Vijil Cooper; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Although Emma spent most of her life in California, Alpine always held a special place in her heart.
A service will be scheduled at a later date.
