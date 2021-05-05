On April 29, 2021, and with the unconditional love of her family by her side, Concha Ramos closed her eyes to her earthly home, and opened her eyes to a glorious homecoming in which her beloved husband Lionel was waiting with open arms, as well Jesus Christ, Concha’s personal Lord and Savior.
Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, Texas. A viewing for Concha will be held from 6-7 p.m. before the rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, with Father Pablo Matta serving as celebrant, with Rick Ruiz and the Milan Brothers. Burial will follow at Holy Angles Cemetery in Alpine, where Concha will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Lionel.
Those providing one final act of love for Concha by serving as pallbearers will be Luis Molinar, Richard Wylie, Daniel Alvarado, Tony Alvarado, Dustin Garza, and Aaron Garza.
Concha was born on Dec. 1, 1934 in Alpine, Texas to Anita (Hernandez) Ramirez and Luciano Ramirez. She attended Our Lady of Peace Catholic School, Centennial School, and later graduated from Alpine High School. Concha attended San Antonio Community College where she majored in business.
She worked as the comptroller for then Big Bend Memorial Hospital in Alpine. She loved numbers, and continued as an accountant up until her passing.
Concha met and married the love of her life, Lionel Ramos, and had a beautiful daughter, Sally (Ramos) Garcia. Concha and Lionel were married for over 55 years.
Concha was Catholic by faith, a strong determined woman, who never back down from a challenge. She loved life, and was a true friend to all. She was a devoted to her family. She loved to travel with her husband in their Airstream travel trailer, visiting family, and seeing this glorious country. She loved to eat red enchiladas.
Concha enjoyed any type of sports. With her passion for numbers, she was able to recite and to educate everyone about various players’ statistics and how they would do during their respective seasons. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs.
Concha was preceded in death by her husband of over 55 years Lionel Ramos; her parents Luciano Ramirez and Anita (Hernandez) Ramirez; her sisters Teresa Urquidez and Mary Lou Valenzuela; and her brothers Billy Ramirez, Luciano Ramirez, and Pete Ramirez.
Those left to honor and cherish Concha’s life are her daughter Sally Garcia and husband Raphael of Alpine; sister Logia Valenzuela and husband Tino of El Paso, Texas; brother Frank Ramirez of Liden, Texas; grandson Ryan Perales of Austin, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and numerous godchildren.
The family would like to extend a warm, heartfelt thank you of love to Letty Valenzuela, Joann Lister, Dr. James Luecke, Agave Home Health, the Prescription Shop, Connie Cornet, and Fr. Pablo Matta, as well as everyone who has offered prayers, thoughts, and just being there for us during this time. We say, “Thank you and may God bless you all as you have blessed us.”
If you wish to leave an expression of love and support for the family, you may do so at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com
Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
