Beverly Jean “Bub” Thorn Weyerts

Beverly, 88, of Alpine, Texas passed away May 7, 2021, in San Angelo, Texas. Graveside funeral services will be held on May 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Sanderson, Texas.
Beverly was born in Sanderson on Aug. 4, 1932, at home to Gene and Fay Thorn. She attended school in Sanderson. While attended high school, she played tennis from 1946-1949. She was in the Library Club and senior play, and was the Senior Favorite. She was the 1948 Sanderson football sweetheart, in junior play, a senior reporter, and played volleyball.
After graduating Sanderson Class of 1949, she attended Texas Western College of El Paso, San Angelo College, and Sul Ross College in Alpine, Texas, and earned a business degree in agriculture and a degree in animal husbandry. She then returned to Sanderson to help her parents on the ranches, breaking horses, and raising sheep, goats, and cows. Later in life she married Dr. Paul Weyerts of Alpine, no shotgun involved.
Beverly took the knowledge her parents and grandparents bestowed upon her, and made a life of ranching. Appaloosas were her favorite breed of horses. She raised and broke them, and finished them to be amazing horses. She won many trophies and ribbons with them. She was also wonderful with sheep, goats, and cows.
She was a renowned cowgirl at the rodeos. In 1952 she won a saddle at Hardin Simmons rodeo. She was an incredible goat roper. She was active in the Sanderson Rodeo Club, the Sul Ross Rodeo Club, the Pilot Club, and many other organizations, where she would volunteer to help get anything done that was needed.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Fay Thorn, her youngest son Robert Weyerts, and husband Dr. Paul Weyerts. Beverly is survived by her daughter Lucy Schneider and husband Frank of La Pryor, Texas; her son Albert Thorn and wife Sheri Thorn of Sanderson; daughter-in-law Amy Weyerts of Fort Stockton, Texas; ankle biters Brice Womack and Melanie Neie of Alpine; Megan Pape and husband Dustin Pape of San Angelo, Texas; Trent Schneider of La Pryor; Keith and Shannon Weyerts of Fort Stockton; special kid Ralston Rosas of Midland, Texas; many cousins and extended family; special neighbors Pat and Marshall McCall and Fern Scudday; and a herd of friends.
Honorary pall bearers will be Brice Womack, Keith Weyerts, Trent Schneider, Ralston Rosas, Pinky Carruthers, Jace Harkins, Monty Harkins, Ted Yadon, Tom Lowrance, Arly Weatherman, Guadalupe Duenez, and Estaban Cervantes.
Forget the flowers. If desired, donate to your favorite charity or the Sanderson High School Scholarship of your choice.
