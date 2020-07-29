Dominga Carrillo Carrasco, 66, of Midland, Texas, passed away July 23, 2020 at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine, Texas, with Fr. Beto Lopez as celebrant.
She is survived by daughters Eva Nunez and Sofia Carrasco, both of South Carolina, Emma Carrasco of Midland, a son, Miguel “Mike” Carrasco of Alpine, and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Santiago Carrillo of Kansas, and Augustine Carrillo and Mario Carrillo of Alpine.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.