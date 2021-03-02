Teresa Fe Ramos Rubio, wife of the late Jose Rubio, Jr., entered eternal rest on Feb. 23, 2021. Teresa was born Feb. 6, 1932, in Alpine, Texas, to the late Salomon Rodriguez Ramos and Josefa Cobos Ramos.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Esperanza, Julio, Salomon, Amparo, Amanda, Josefina and Carlos. She is survived by her devoted siblings Socorro and Alfonso; her children Jose (Susan) and Javier (Lori) and the late Michael (Annabelle); was a loving grandmother to Vanessa, Aaron, Amanda, Dominque, Marcus, and Javier Jr.; was a great grandmother to Tommie, Gabriella, Joshua, Brianna and Oliver. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews for whom she had great affection.
Teresa attended elementary school at Sagrado Corazon Catholic School and Centennial Elementary School in Alpine. She was a 1950 graduate of Alpine High School. Teresa was a trail blazer throughout her life and career. She came from humble beginnings in Alpine, and broke barriers from the time she attended college at Sul Ross State University and became a teacher. That led to her illustrious career as an educator beginning in Pecos, Texas, and continuing to El Paso, Texas.
Teresa met the love of her life while in Pecos, and married Jose in 1957. They soon moved to El Paso, where Teresa continued her career as an educator. After overcoming the untimely death of her husband in 1972, Teresa continued to raise her three sons while teaching for Ysleta ISD for the next 25 years.
After her retirement in 1997, Teresa continued her community involvement by volunteering at Del Sol Hospital and St. Raphael’s Parish. Teresa was always looking for ways to help others and be involved. She was cherished by her many friends and colleagues, and received numerous accolades for her service.
Most importantly, Teresa loved to be with her family. She loved music, and loved to dance. She was always ready to welcome people into her home, and have a party. She never met a stranger. In her later years, Teresa loved to talk to her family, and share stories about her life. Her three boys and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Services will be in Alpine at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home, 209 West Sul Ross Avenue. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 4-9 p.m., with rosary service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 406 S. 6th Street, and interment immediately following at Holy Angels Cemetery.
In her memory, donations may be made to the Ysleta Education Foundation in Teresa’s name.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with her services. Online condolence may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com
Commented