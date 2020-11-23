Fidel S. Cano, Jr., 83 of Alpine, Texas, entered eternal life on Nov. 18, 2020, in Conroe, Texas. Fidel was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Alpine.
The Most Holy Rosary will be prayed on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, with burial of Christian mass to follow. Following mass, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard will honor Fidel's service with folding and presentation of the U.S. flag.
A full obituary will follow.
Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
