Walter H. Thomas, 81, of Alpine, Texas, passed away July 22, 2021, at UMC in El Paso, Texas. His ashes will be interred in the Old Runnels Cemetery in Ballinger, Texas, at a date to be determined.
Walter was born the youngest of six siblings on Aug. 16, 1939, in Ballinger. His parents were the late Leon and Jewell Thomas. On July 2, 1964, he married Diana Martin in Midland, Texas.
After graduation from Ballinger High School in 1957, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a heavy vehicle operator. Upon his discharge, he was employed by the Texas Department of Transportation. He later began a career in the freight business from which he retired. Walter enjoyed music and friends, bringing a smile to most people who knew him. He loved listening to the Alpine Cowboy’s games while sitting on his front porch.
Walter is survived by his wife Diana Martin Thomas; his son Charles Wayne Thomas; two sisters, Dorothy Burke and Francis Shiller (Leroy); daughter-in-law Imelda Thomas; grandchildren Makenzie Bledsoe, Owen Thomas, and Mary Thomas; and great grandchild Graham Dyer, along with many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his son Gregory Allen Thomas; brothers Billy Jack Thomas and Archie Thomas; and brother-in-law Ken Burke.
