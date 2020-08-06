John Dalton Vick, 60, of Midland, Texas, passed away Aug. 3, 2020 in Jeff Davis County, Texas.
John was born in Fort Stockton, Texas, on Oct. 14, 1959, to Ruby and Dalton Vick. John grew up on the Bunger Ranch between Fort Stockton and Sanderson. He graduated high school from Fort Stockton.
John shared two boys with Katherine (Claunch) Graves named Tye and Mike.
John was a cowboy on several ranches across Texas. He was a top hand with all things horses and cattle. In his later years, he worked over 25 years in the oilfield, mostly as a rig mover. John enjoyed team roping and building guns, and was an avid hunter and a crack shot. He enjoyed a fine shooting rifle more than anything. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He looked for every opportunity to teach them how to rope, ride, and shoot guns.
He is survived by two sisters, Parry Banks, husband Henry Banks, and son Aaron Banks; and Trudi Johnson, spouse Phil Johnson, and daughters Beth Anne Frazee and Lindsay Dickerson; two sons, Tye and daughter-in-law Lyndsay Vick, and Mike Vick and significant other Rhonda Nixon. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Samantha Kuhlman, Rowdy Vick, Rustin Vick, Trey Vick, Ruby Joe Vick, Allie Vick, and Adalynn Holt.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. A barbecue lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. provided by Hartland Beef. Memorial team roping begins at 2 p.m., and booths open at 1 p.m. Memorial services and team roping will be held at the Sul Ross State University SALE arena in Alpine, Texas.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.