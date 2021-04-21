Mark Edward Cole, 70, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2021, after a long, hard fought battle with Parkinson’s.
Mark is survived by his loving wife Rhonda; his children Jason Cole and Terra Cole and granddaughter Tiana; his stepchildren Ronnie Davis and Randi Davis and granddaughter Marley; brothers Charles Cole and Richard Cole along with his wife Lisa; and mother-in-law Shirley Biellier.
Mark was born on Oct. 24, 1950, and was the son of Bill and Juanita Cole. He grew up on a farm in North Dakota, moved to Alpine, Texas, in 1989, and graduated from Sul Ross State University with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He was the choir director for the First Baptist Church of Alpine for many years. He was an officer and a member of the Kiwanis Club, and set off the wonderful fireworks for July 4th celebrations for the last 14 years. He also helped Rhonda with many other volunteer projects, and participated in several summer theatre productions. He was the manager of the Alpine Country Club until his retirement in 2009.
Mark was a quiet, hardworking man who loved to fish, golf, and play games. He was a great mechanic, and could fix anything. He probably worked on every golf cart in Alpine.
Mark’s ashes will be spread at his favorite lake in North Dakota in July.
There will be a nine-hole scramble Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Alpine Country Club starting at 3 p.m. in honor of Mark. Please call the Pro Shop to sign up. At 5 p.m. on May 30, 2021, there will be a come and go Celebration of Life for Mark.
Memorial donations may be made to the Family Crisis Center of Alpine, or to a charity of your choice.
