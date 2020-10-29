Our wonderful, loving, giving, vivacious, spitfire Mom/Dale/Wowo passed away on Oct. 20, 2020. Dale was born on Feb. 6, 1939, in Pampa, Texas. She was raised dirt poor in a shanty town in the Pampa. She literally walked through oil from the derricks to get to and from school.
She raised her children alone as a single mom in West Texas. She was a cop in Midland, and she brought her children to Alpine, Texas, in 1976. She started at her career here with CETA Manpower. She then worked at Casner Motor Company as the comptroller for over a decade. When the company was sold to Bill Haas, she moved to Alamogordo, N.M., to help the new owners start up their second dealership.
Haas Motor Company got the first business computer system in Alpine. Dale learned DOS and BIOS, and was so efficient and prolific in this that she went around to other businesses to get them up and running.
She moved back to Alpine in 1992, and worked for the City of Alpine as the city bookkeeper/comptroller for 15 years. She was genius. She introduced her children to floating the Rio Grande, which they did every weekend for over two decades. They enjoyed treks through the Big Bend, and numerous rowboat trips to San Carlos, Boquillas, and Paso Lajitas for yummy homemade Mexican food and tortillas.
She worked cattle. She dated Jim Reeves. She dated Red Steagall. She dated Buddy Holly's bass player. She hung out with Willie Nelson, Kris Kristopherson, Randy Travis, Charlie Pride, and LeeRoy Jordan and Bob Lily of the Dallas Cowboys.
She was a good shot. She never asked for help, she was the epitome of strong and unbreakable.
Dale fed many, housed many, mentored many. Her front door and kitchen door were always open. Dale was a giver, a helper, a sharer, and a confidant. She was strong, independent, and adventurous. She lived life on her own terns, and taught her children how to be steadfast. If you were her friend, you were family for life.
We find it fitting that as a former cop, she changed her "location" on Oct. 20.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Rock House on the Rio Grande on Feb. 6, 2021. All are invited to attend. Contact the family for lodging information.
Dale was preceded in death by her parents, C.C. and Helen Hoover; and three grandchildren, Kristen Garner, Oran Jones, and Cody Quigg. She is survived by five children, Terry Garner and wife Melissa of Pampa, Pete Lewis of League City, Texas, and Diette Berry, Kae Vaughn, and Lari Quigg all of Alpine; three sisters, Patty Miller of Fort Worth, Texas, Karen Masterson of Dennison, Texas, and Kim Stroope of Aledo, Texas. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, and numerous lifelong friends.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alpine Humane Society of Alpine.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be sent to alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Commented