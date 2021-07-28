Leovigildo “Leo” Moreno Lara

Leo Lara, Sr., passed away on June 30, 2021, at Odessa Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 2, 1941, to Luis and Ernestina Lara.
He married Irma Parras on Feb. 24, 1968. They were married for 53 years.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his wife Irma and brother Lorenzo Lara; his sons Leo, Jr., Tony, Jessie “Janie,” and Jerry; his grandchildren Cassandra (Jason), Jessie, Jr. (Neela), Veronica, Jose, Aaron, Kaitlyn, Kimberly, and Mikaela; and his great grandson Ethan.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews that he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Consuelo Lara De La O, who raised him; and his brothers Luis Lara, Jr., and Leopoldo “Polo” Lara.
Services for Leo were held July 27, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, Texas. Rosary and mass followed. He was laid to rest at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
